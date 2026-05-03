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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'I challenge the entire Union of India, come to Falta': TMC dares BJP ahead of repoll

The EC ordered a fresh probe in Falta due to 'severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process' on April 29
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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