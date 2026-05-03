Spare no expense. Bring everything you’ve got. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, if you have the spine for it, come yourselves. Deploy 50,000 Central Force personnel. Line every polling booth with armoured vehicles. Fly in every ‘Singham’… pic.twitter.com/TzqudFBhVj
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 3, 2026
Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL.
Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India- Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the… https://t.co/Db7yIsQXj7