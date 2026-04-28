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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'If he's Singham, I am Pushpa': TMC leader after UP-cadre IPS visits his house, faces protest

Senior TMC leaders and ministers alleged that the IPS officer was overstepping his role.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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