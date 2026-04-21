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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | In Malda, Congress leans on legacy

The sprawling mansion, in the midst of a congested locality bears witness to the Ghani Khan family’s long dominance over district politics.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:06 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMaldaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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