Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | In unprecedented move, CAPF chiefs meet in Kolkata to discuss security measures

Such a joint meeting of CAPF DsG has never been held during any assembly polls in the past.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsCAPFWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us