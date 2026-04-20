<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unscheduled stop to buy ‘jhalmuri’ during poll campaigning was "drama".</p>.<p>Her comment came a day after Modi made a pit stop during his campaign tour in Jhargram to buy ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-pm-modi-makes-unscheduled-stop-at-jhargram-savours-street-food-jhalmuri-3973596">jhalmuri</a>’, a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and other spices.</p>.Bengal saga: The seven political lives of Mamata Banerjee.<p>"It's all drama. How come a camera was present when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. He was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable?" Banerjee said without naming Modi.</p>.<p>The TMC supremo was addressing a poll rally in Murarai assembly constituency in Birbhumm district. </p>