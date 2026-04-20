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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi's pit stop for 'jhalmuri' goes viral, Mamata calls it 'all drama'

The entire episode was scripted, she said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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