<p>Kolkata: Kolkata's Jadavpur University found itself at the centre of a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Friday.</p>.<p>Modi said at a BJP election rally in Panihati that the university had turned into a symbol of unrest during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress’</a> rule since 2011.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Banerjee, the TMC supremo, accused Modi of disparaging one of India's leading academic institutions.</p>.<p>“Jadavpur University once commanded great respect. Its foundation was built on strong academic values. But today, people are being threatened at the JU, and students are being forced to protest,” said the PM.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi accuses TMC of ‘appeasement’, calls Mamata rule ‘Maha Jungle Raj’.<p>He alleged that anti-national slogans were written on campus walls, and students were being pushed into protests.</p>.<p>He said a government that could not protect its own premier educational institutions would not be able to safeguard West Bengal's future: “We do not want anarchy; we want a healthy academic environment. We want dialogue here, not threats.”</p>.<p>Banerjee first posted on X to counter Modi’s allegation about the JU — a perceived Leftist citadel: “Before speaking in such a way about the JU, he must check the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings of JU and Calcutta University currently and in the past years.”</p>.<p>She added: “Such comments by the prime minister reflected not only his anti-Bengal attitude and undemocratic mindset against free thinking.”</p>.<p>Banerjee also hit out at Modi over the situation in Manipur. </p>