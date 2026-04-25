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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Jadavpur University at centre of PM Modi-Mamata Banerjee spat

PM Modi said at a BJP election rally in Panihati that the university had turned into a symbol of unrest during the Trinamool Congress’ rule since 2011.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 03:09 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 03:09 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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