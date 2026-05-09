<p>What began as a talking point during<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal"> West Bengal’s </a>heated Assembly elections turned into a celebratory treat on Saturday, with jhalmuri emerging as a major attraction at the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s first BJP government.</p><p>At the Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata, the BJP installed nearly 20 jhalmuri stalls for party workers and visitors attending the event. Independent hawkers outside the venue also saw huge demand as crowds flocked to buy the popular snack.</p><p><br>Prepared with puffed rice, chillies, mustard oil and spices, the humble street food drew long queues throughout the ceremony, reported <em>PTI</em></p><p><br>“I am loving jhalmuri more today because of our heady victory in the election,” said Manjari Basu, who came from Tollygunge in south Kolkata to witness the oath-taking programme, added the report. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi makes unscheduled stop at Jhargram, savours street food ‘jhalmuri’.<p>For many supporters, the snack had acquired symbolic value after becoming part of the BJP’s election campaign narrative. Manish Yadav from Barrackpore said the jhalmuri in his hand “tasted sweet instead of spicy” following the party’s emphatic win.</p><p><br>Jhalmuri had shot to national attention during the election campaign after the prime minister made an unscheduled stop at a roadside stall in Jhargram on April 19 to eat the snack.</p><p>The moment later triggered a sharp political exchange between the BJP and the TMC. Mamata Banerjee had called Modi’s visit to the stall “all drama”, while the prime minister countered by saying the opposition was unable to handle the “heat of the chillies” after his jhalmuri stop.</p><p><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>