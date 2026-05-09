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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Jhalmuri turns victory flavour at BJP govt's maiden oath ceremony

Prepared with puffed rice, chillies, mustard oil and spices, the humble street food drew long queues throughout the ceremony.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsBJPWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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