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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Job creation main plank of CPI(M)-led Left Front

The Left Front has so far announced candidates to 224 constituencies in the 294-seat West Bengal assembly.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal News

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