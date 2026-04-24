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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Adhikari faces Prabitra challenge in Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from his fort from where he won in 2021 against Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:58 IST
West BengalSuvendu AdhikariNandigramWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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