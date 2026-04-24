<p>West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition -- Suvendu Adhikari -- is contesting from Nandigram where he beat Mamata Banerjee last time. This time, Adhikari is taking on his former aide Prabitra Kar, who shifted to Trinamool Congress recently.</p><p><strong>Candidate's profile</strong></p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Suvendu Adhikari </p><p>Adhikari is contesting from his fort of Nandigram where he won in 2021 against Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin. </p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Pabitra Kar</p><p>The ruling party has fielded Pabitra Kar against the Bengal Leader of Opposition.</p><p><strong>Congress:</strong> Sekh Jariatul Hossain </p><p>Sekh Jariatul Hossain from the Congress is the third prominent candidate in the fray from the seat.</p>