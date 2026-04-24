<p>The Assembly seat of Baharampur in the Murshidabad district is currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party.</p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong> </p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Subrata Maitra</p><p>The incumbent MLA -- Subrata Maitra has been fielded again by the saffron party. </p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Naru Gopal Mukherjee is the nominee of the ruling party. </p><p><strong>Congress:</strong> Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury</p><p>Congress’s candidate, former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is expected to give a tough fight. After losing out to Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, following which he quit as Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Adhir is eyeing a redemption. </p>