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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Adhir looks to bounce back in Baharampur

After losing out to Yusuf Pathan in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, following which he quit as Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Adhir is eyeing redemption.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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