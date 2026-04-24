<p>Situated in the industrial belt of Paschim Bardhaman district, the constituency is currently represented by BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. </p><p>The region has a mix of industrial workers, traders and urban middle-class voters, thus making it a key seat to watch out for. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong></p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Agnimitra Paul</p><p>The BJP has fielded Paul this time as well.</p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Tapas Banerjee</p><p>Banerjee, who has represented the constituency in the past is trying to wrest it back for the party.</p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Shilpi Chakraborty</p><p>Though the fight is majorly between the TMC and BJP, CPI(M)'s Shilpi Chakraborty is the other face in the electoral battle to watch out for.</p>