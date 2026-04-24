<p>A high-stake battle is on at the Mathabhanga seat which falls in the Cooch Behar district. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.</p><p><strong>Candidate's profile: </strong></p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Nisith Pramanik</p><p>Former Union Minister Pramanik is contesting the Assembly election on a BJP ticket.</p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Sablu Barman</p><p>TMC has fielded Sablu Barman against him, hoping to give a tough fight. </p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Khagen Chandra Barman</p><p>CPI(M)'s Khagen Chandra Barman is contesting, aiming for a turnaround for the Left Front in North Bengal.</p>