<p>Kharagpur Sadar is going to see a direct fight between former BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and TMC's Pradeep Sarkar. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong></p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Dilip Ghosh</p><p>Ghosh won the seat in 2016 and BJP's Hiran Chatterjee managed to keep Sarkar at bay in 2021.</p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Pradeep Sarkar</p><p>Sarkar is trying to wrest the seat back from BJP. This year, the fight comes down to Ghosh and TMC' Sarkar again. </p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Madhusudan Roy</p><p>The Left party had fielded Madhusudan Roy from the seat. </p>