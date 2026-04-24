<p>Bhabanipur has emerged as one of the most keenly watched contests of the 2026 Assembly polls, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a three-term MLA from the seat, locked in a direct battle against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.</p><p><strong>Candidate's profile</strong></p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Mamata Banerjee: </p><p>The state CM and ruling party chief Mamata Banerjee is contesting from her bastion in South Kolkata. </p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> The most hotly watched constituency in the state, Mamata Banerjee is challenged by her former aide turned political foe Suvendu Adhikari </p><p><strong>Congress:</strong> The grand old party has fielded Pradeep Prasad from the seat. </p>