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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Mamata Banerjee faces ex aide Adhikari in Bhabanipur

The state CM and ruling party chief Mamata Banerjee is contesting from her bastion in South Kolkata.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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