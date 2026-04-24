<p>The seat of Kolkata Port is currently held by TMC's Firhad Hakim, who is Mamata Banerjee's trusted aide.</p><p>The seat is seen as a significant one in the party's scheme of things. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong></p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Firhad Hakim</p><p>The ruling party has fielded Hakim, who is seen as the close confidant of the Chief Minister. </p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Rakesh Singh </p><p>The BJP has tried to make its way time and again and this time has nominated Rakesh Singh to take on Hakim.</p><p><strong>Congress:</strong> Aquib Gulzar</p><p>The grand old party has fielded Aquib Gulzar from the constituency.</p>