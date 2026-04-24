<p>Sandeshkhali is an important seat to watch out for as the area came under national limelight after charges by women of exploitation against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh were brought to the forefront, showcasing the fight over women’s safety and anti-incumbency against the TMC. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong></p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Jharna Sardar</p><p>Jharna Sardar has been fielded by the the ruling TMC party.</p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Sanat Sardar</p><p>BJP has fielded Sanat Sardar to give a strong fight to the TMC. </p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Rabindra Nath Mahato</p><p>CPI(M)'s Rabindra Nath Mahato is the third face to watch out for in this keenly contested seat. </p>