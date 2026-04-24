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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Sandeshkhali is the cynosure of all eyes

The area had come under national limelight after charges by women of exploitation against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh were brought to the forefront.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 07:39 IST
West BengalWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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