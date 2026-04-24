<p>Murshidabad is a seat to watch out as it is expected to have a tightly contested election. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile</strong></p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Gouri Sankar Ghosh </p><p>The incumbent MLA seeks to hold off TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy in this prestigious battle. </p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Shaoni Singha Roy</p><p>Roy had won the seat in 2011 and 2016, who was then with the Congress, as the party had a significant presence in the area and still somewhat does. </p><p><strong>Congress:</strong> Siddique Ali</p><p>The grand old party has fielded Siddique Ali from the seat.</p>