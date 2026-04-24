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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Tight contest in Murshidabad

A tight contest election is expected between incumbent BJP MLA Gouri Sankar Ghosh and TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 07:10 IST
West BengalTMCMurshidabadWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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