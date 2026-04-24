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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: TMC and CPI(M) face off in Jadavpur

The constituency was a CPI(M) stronghold during the Left Front rule before TMC broke the fortress in 2011.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsJadavpurWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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