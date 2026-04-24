<p>Jadavpur was a CPI(M) stronghold during the Left Front rule and the TMC broke into the former's fortress in 2011. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong></p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Debabrata Majumdar</p><p>A former BJP sympathiser, Majumdar is a sitting ward corporator of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.</p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya</p><p>The urban seat is going to see a direct fight between Majumdar and CPI(M)'s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who is a former mayor of Kolkata and a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. </p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Sarbari Mukherjee </p><p>The saffron party has nominated Sarbari Mukherjee from the seat.</p>