<p>An important constituency in the south Kolkata area, Ballygunge has been a TMC bastion since 2006 when the Left lost out to the current ruling dispensation. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile</strong></p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Sovandeb Chattopadhyay</p><p>Trinamool veteran Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is contesting from the prominent seat.</p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Shatorupa</p><p>BJP has fielded Shatorupa from the seat. </p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Afreen Begam</p><p>Afreen Begam has been nominated from the seat by the left party. The 29-year-old PHD scholar from Jadavpur is one of the youngest candidates in the fray. </p>