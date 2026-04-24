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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: TMC eyeing an encore in Ballygunge

Ballygunge has been a TMC bastion since 2006.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:21 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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