<p>Another stronghold of the TMC with Mamata Banerjee's nephew and second-in-command Abhishek representing the area, Diamond Harbour seems to another seat in TMC's kitty easily this year too. </p><p><strong>Candidate's profile:</strong></p><p><strong>TMC:</strong> Pannalal Halder</p><p>The party has fielded incumbent Pannalal Halder from the seat this time again.</p><p><strong>BJP:</strong> Dipak Kumar Halder</p><p>BJP too fielded its last time's candidate -- Dipak Kumar Halder. </p><p><strong>CPI(M):</strong> Samarendra Nath Naiya</p><p>The Left party has fielded Samarendra Nath Naiya, who is the third prominent candidate in the fray. </p>