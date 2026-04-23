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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Key politicians exercise franchise, call for peaceful voting

Speaking to reporters after voting, Adhikari, who is contesting from nearby Nandigram constituency, urged people to ensure peaceful polling.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalvotingSuvendu AdhikariDilip GhoshWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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