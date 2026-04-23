<p>Kolkata: Several prominent political leaders, including Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a>, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress’ Mausam Benazir Noor and TMC’s Udayan Guha cast their votes and appealed for peaceful polling in the first phase of the two-phase <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a> Assembly elections on Thursday.</p>.<p>In Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari cast his vote at Nandanaykbar Primary School near his Shanti Kunja residence in Kanthi shortly before 8 am.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after voting, Adhikari, who is contesting from nearby Nandigram constituency, urged people to ensure peaceful polling.</p>.<p>"I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said.</p>.<p>"After Surya Pranam, I came and cast my vote. This vote is doubly significant as women, Sanatani Hindus and other 'rashtrabadi' (nationalist) communities are united to give a befitting reply to the atrocities of Mamata Banerjee and her party workers," he added.</p>.<p>He also claimed that the result would be "overwhelming" in the BJP’s favour as "names of dead and bogus voters" have been deleted from the electoral rolls.</p>.<p>Besides seeking a re-election from Nandigram, Adhikari is also fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.</p>.<p>Over 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors cast their votes till 11 am in the first phase of the elections, amid sporadic scuffles reported in some areas.</p>.<p>Polling, which began at 7 am, is being held across 152 constituencies in 16 districts, where the fate of 1,478 candidates, including 167 women, will be decided in the 294-member Assembly.</p>.<p>TMC's Nandigram candidate Pabitra Kar also cast his vote at Shambhunath Primary Education Sadan.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC accuses police of acting in BJP's favour in Nandigram, Suvendu alleges voter intimidation.<p>In faraway Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh cast his vote at booth number 263 at Serosa Stadium in the industrial town in Paschim Medinipur district.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after voting, Ghosh said he would remain at home and step out only if required.</p>.<p>"I don't think there is any need for much movement. People are voting peacefully. The situation is normal," he said.</p>.<p>Mausam Noor, Congress candidate from Malatipur, said, "Together, we are going to cast votes. I have been getting reports that everything is peaceful. Let's hope that people can exercise their right freely and peacefully." TMC candidate from Dinhata and state minister Udayan Guha said his party wanted peaceful elections.</p>.<p>"We want the election to take place peacefully. People are enthusiastically lining up before polling booths since morning," he said.</p>.<p>He alleged that the BJP had deprived lakhs of people of their voting rights by omitting names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).</p>.<p>BJP candidate from Mathabhanga and former Union minister Nisith Pramanik said, "People are casting votes with enthusiasm as Bengal is ready to greet the new dawn of 'Poriborton'. We had all along been reaching out to people through small meetings, and I got the message people want change and ready for change in Bengal.</p>.<p>"We have been reaching out to people through small meetings, and I got the message that people want change and are ready for it," he added.</p>.<p>"The long queues at booths include migrant labourers who are coming directly from trains and heading to vote, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. People want ‘Ram Rajya’," Pramanik said.</p>