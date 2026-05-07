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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Party sidelined capable leaders': Knives out in TMC against Abhishek & corporate culture, Mamata backs nephew

Mamata Banerjee’s party lost in 51 of the 74 constituencies, where the TMC had brought in new faces as its candidates, replacing the ones who had been elected to the outgoing assembly.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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