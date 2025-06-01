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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Kolkata became 'city of slums' under Mamata Banerjee rule: Amit Shah; TMC accuses BJP of insulting Bengal

The remarks sparked strong reactions from the TMC, which accused Shah of denigrating Kolkata and its people.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:39 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTMCMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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