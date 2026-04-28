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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Lakhs left out ahead of final phase polling; tribunals restore only 1,607 voters

The tribunals also ordered the deletion of six voters in the second phase constituencies, just as they had done for eight in the first phase constituencies.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 18:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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