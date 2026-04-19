<p>Kolkata: Tennis icon-turned-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leander-paes">Leander Paes</a> on Sunday said a double-engine government will propel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> to the path of growth and development.</p><p>Paes, who joined the BJP on March 31, said he wants to work for the people of West Bengal.</p><p>The BJP leader, who took part in a road show for party candidate in North Dumdum constituency Sourav Sikadar, said that if one looks at the history of West Bengal, whenever there was a double-engine government, it facilitated the state's development.</p>.Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP as West Bengal 2026 poll battle heats up.<p>"When there will be a BJP government in West Bengal that will cement a great partnership with the government at the Centre", and give push to the momentum of development, he said.</p><p>Paes said he wants to support the people of West Bengal and work for them, "as my family and I belong to this state".</p><p>The tennis legend said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he will work to empower every Indian across the country, which will play an important role in development.</p><p>Paes refrained from commenting on the TMC, the party he had joined in 2021, making his debut in politics. </p><p>The election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.</p>