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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Leander Paes moots double-engine govt to propel state’s growth

Paes, who joined the BJP on March 31, said he wants to work for the people of West Bengal.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 18:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsLeander PaesWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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