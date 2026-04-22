<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Wednesday led a colourful road show in favour of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> candidate from Sonarpur Dakshin assembly constituency, passing through important thoroughfares of the town in the southern outskirts of the city.</p>.<p>Shah, along with BJP candidate Roopa Ganguly and other leaders, waved from atop a decorated truck covered with saffron hues as people lined up along both sides of the road in the congested town located in South 24 Parganas district.</p>.<p>Thousands of jubilant BJP supporters, holding giant party flags and chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and other slogans, walked in the road show.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters during the event, Shah said TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> needs to be ousted from power.</p>.<p>"It is time to remove Mamata didi, who came to power with the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ (mother, land, people) but has left Bengal at the mercy of goons. Her only goal now is to make her nephew the chief minister," Shah said.</p>.<p>The CM's nephew is TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, the de facto number 2 in the party hierarchy.</p>.<p>The Union Home Minister said the BJP prepared a roadmap for the development of Kolkata and its adjoining areas like Sonarpur.</p>.<p>He also attacked the TMC over alleged industrial decline in the state and "syndicate raj".</p>.<p>“The thugs will flee the state after the BJP comes to power. Remember my promise: after May 5, the syndicate members will escape from Bengal," Shah said.</p>.<p>Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, and the poll results will be announced on May 4.</p>