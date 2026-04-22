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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Left state at mercy of goons': Amit Shah takes dig at Mamata during road show

He also attacked the TMC over alleged industrial decline in the state and 'syndicate raj'.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 15:12 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets supporters during a roadshow on the eve of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Rajpur Sonarpur, in South 24 Parganas district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets supporters during a roadshow on the eve of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Rajpur Sonarpur, in South 24 Parganas district.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 22 April 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeRoadshowWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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