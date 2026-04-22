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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | List of voters cleared by tribunals published ahead of first phase of polls

The EC published two separate lists on its website -- one of voters whose names have been included following tribunal orders and another of those who remain excluded.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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