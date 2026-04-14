<p>TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Tuesday said that "logical discrepancy" under the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise is not an officially recognised term under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> framework and was selectively applied in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, unlike Bihar, to benefit the BJP.</p>.<p>While addressing a rally at Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, the West Bengal CM said that she has not seen a "dirty party" like the saffron.</p>.West Bengal Elections 2026 | BJP trying to add illegal voters from outside in electoral rolls: CM Mamata.<p>Urging people to vote against the BJP, Mamata said, "The BJP has snatched everything from you... Voting against it would be your only way to take revenge." </p><p>She also alleged that the BJP is holding rallies at places that have direct railway connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar so that they can bring in people from those states to fill up the venues.</p>.<p>West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the vote counting will be held on May 4.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>