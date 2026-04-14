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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Logical discrepancy not recognised term, applied only for our state: Mamata on SIR

Addressing a public rally at Pingla in Paschim Medinipur district, she said she has not seen a 'dirty party' like the BJP.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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