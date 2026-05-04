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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata alleges BJP looted 100 seats with help from EC

SIR deleted 27 lakhs after adjudication, TMC-BJP vote difference 32 lakh.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 18:22 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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