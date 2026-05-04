<p>Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party “looted” at least 100 assembly seats with the help of the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> alleged on Monday, as her party was routed in the West Bengal assembly polls, which took place after lakhs of voters were disenfranchised due to the roll revision exercise.</p><p> “This Election Commission is actually a BJP commission,” Mamata told journalists after she came out of the counting centre in Bhabanipur, where she was defeated by her aide-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari. The outgoing chief minister said that the BJP’s victory against the TMC was “immoral”.</p><p> The TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, won in only 69 constituencies and was leading in 11 others, whereas the BJP won in 197 constituencies and was leading in 10 more, according to the data released by the EC till 10:30 pm on Monday.</p>.'Seen this playbook': Rahul Gandhi echoes Mamata Banerjee's 'vote-chori' allegation in West Bengal.<p>The BJP secured 2,91,53,497 (45.85 per cent) votes, while the TMC got 2,59,44,868 (40.80 per cent). The difference of 32.08 lakh (5.05 per cent) votes between the two main rivals appears to have helped the BJP win 127 seats more than the TMC.</p><p> The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in West Bengal led to the deletion of nearly 91 lakh people from the electoral rolls, including 27 lakhs for “logical discrepancies” – spelling mismatch, long or short age difference with parents, and surname changes – after adjudication by the judicial officers. Only 1607 of them were restored to the electoral rolls by the appellate tribunals before the two phases of polling on April 23 and 29.</p><p> Mamata alleged that she had been shoved and assaulted at the counting centre in front of the central paramilitary forces. “I am a candidate, but I was not allowed (inside the counting hall). This (BJP) is a party of monsters. I lodged complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer, but to no avail,” she told journalists, adding: “They (the BJP) have looted more than 100 seats.”</p><p> The BJP’s seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly had gone up from just three in 2016 to 77 in 2021, with the vote share rising from 10.16 per cent to 38.14 per cent. The TMC had secured 48.02 per cent votes and won 215 seats in 2021 – three more than its score in 2016.</p><p> “The BJP will not respond to any allegations made by Mamata Ji. The public has answered all the allegations she levelled,” Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP state unit chief, said, responding to the allegations by the TMC supremo.</p>