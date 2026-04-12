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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata alleges BJP 'struck Rs 1,000-crore deal' to unseat TMC from power

Addressing a rally in Bankura's Onda, Banerjee said that while some leaders were dismissing the video as AI-generated, 'the person seen in the clip had himself acknowledged its authenticity'.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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