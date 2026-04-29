<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Wednesday accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> of trying to "rig" the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> assembly elections, alleging that central forces and election observers were acting at the behest of the saffron party.</p><p>The BJP, however, dismissed her allegations, accusing her of "trying to create confusion sensing public anger against the TMC".</p><p>Visiting several polling booths in her Bhabanipur assembly constituency where voting is underway, Banerjee alleged that democratic norms have been severely compromised by the authorities this assembly election.</p><p>The Bhabanipur assembly segment is Banerjee's political bastion, where she is locked in a prestige battle against Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, in what is being seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where he had defeated her in the 2021 assembly polls.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| Campaigning for first phase polling ends with heated exchange between TMC, BJP.<p>"BJP wants to rig this election," she told reporters.</p><p>Stating that elections are held in West Bengal in a peaceful manner, Banerjee asked, "Is there goonda raj here?"</p><p>West Bengal has had a tradition of poll-related violence with the Calcutta High Court having ordered CBI investigations into post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly elections.</p><p>Alleging that TMC workers and leaders were facing atrocities at the hands of police and CAPF personnel, Banerjee said her party cadres "were ready to die".</p><p>The TMC supremo, who usually steps out of her Kalighat residence in the afternoon on polling day to cast her vote at Mitra Institution School, went out before 8 am and visited several polling stations in the constituency, including those in the Chetla area of south Kolkata.</p><p>She later sat outside a polling station at Chakraberia in Bhabanipur and spoke to reporters, alleging irregularities and accusing the BJP of trying to influence the polling process through central forces and observers.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 390 arms, 598 rounds of ammunition recovered during raids since March 15: EC.<p>"Several observers have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP's directions. People are supposed to cast their votes -- can voting take place like this?" Banerjee said.</p><p>She also alleged that all TMC party flags had been removed beforehand and claimed that outsiders were interfering with the polling process.</p><p>"They are not allowing the councillor of ward number 70 to step out. They are picking up all our boys. Abhishek and I stayed awake the entire night," she said.</p><p>Banerjee further claimed that some people from outside the state were trying to create disturbances in the constituency and sought immediate intervention from the Election Commission.</p><p>The BJP, however, dismissed her allegations, claiming that the ruling party was trying to create confusion after sensing public anger against it.</p><p>Adhikari said the CM will lose the election.</p><p>The LoP offered prayers at two temples in the constituency's Khidirpur area.</p><p>Adhikari said people are coming out in large numbers to vote, with the Election Commission making proper arrangements for ensuring free and fair election.</p><p>"Does not matter, she will lose," Adhikari told reporters about the TMC chief venturing out on polling day early in the morning in a departure from her practice of going out only in the afternoon to cast her vote.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Lakhs left out ahead of final phase polling; tribunals restore only 1,607 voters.<p>The party's de facto second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee, on the other hand, asserted that the TMC will win with a higher number of seats than in 2021.</p><p>The Diamond Harbour MP, after casting his vote at Mitra Institution, accused the poll observers of highhandedness in different places.</p><p>"But these things will not matter, we will win by a higher number of seats this election," he told reporters.</p><p>Voting is underway in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid unprecedented security arrangements.</p><p>Polling began at 7 am with voters lining up outside booths across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman -- districts that together form the political and electoral core of the state.</p><p>The outcome of this phase is expected to be crucial as it covers south Bengal, considered the TMC's traditional stronghold, where the BJP is seeking major inroads.</p><p>Polling will continue till 6 pm.</p><p>The first phase of the assembly elections on April 23 had recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent -- the highest ever in the state.</p><p>Counting of votes will take place on May 4.</p>