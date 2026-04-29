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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of trying to 'rig' polls, alleges central forces acting at its behest

The BJP, however, dismissed her allegations, accusing her of 'trying to create confusion sensing public anger against the TMC'.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:50 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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