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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP disrupted her Bhabanipur rally, Suvendu Adhikari claims 'she's nervous'

TMC workers later staged a demonstration outside the local police station and filed a complaint, alleging that the BJP violated the model code of conduct.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 18:34 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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