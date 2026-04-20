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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee holds first community outreach meet in Bhabanipur, attacks BJP over voter roll deletions

Addressing a community interaction programme, Mamata Banerjee alleged that names of several voters belonging to minority and migrant communities had been removed from the electoral rolls
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 03:51 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 03:51 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeIndian politcsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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