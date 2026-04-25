West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee says will file legal case against Amit Shah for his 'violent remarks'

<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-mamata-banerjee-holds-first-community-outreach-meet-in-bhabanipur-attacks-bjp-over-voter-roll-deletions-3973807">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Saturday said she will file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/those-involved-in-cow-smuggling-will-be-punished-severely-after-bjp-comes-in-power-amit-shah-in-west-bengal-3979484">Amit Shah </a>over his "violent remarks" ahead of second phase of the assembly elections on April 29.</p><p>During a public address in Hoogly, she said, "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments."</p><p>Her remarks follow alleged comments by Shah about hanging miscreants upside down if they engage in political violence during the second day of the election. The Bengal CM asserted that the BJP's "forceful approach" would fail to resonate with Bengal's voters.</p><p>"What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal," ANI quoted her as saying.</p>.'Won't allow Babri Masjid construction as long as one BJP worker alive': Amit Shah vows in West Bengal.<p>On Friday, Shah warned of strict action against the "goons" of the TMC party.</p><p>Shah said at a rally in Arambagh that if the voters there are troubled on April 29, the authorities would take decisive action after May 5.</p><p>The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections was conducted on April 23, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.</p>