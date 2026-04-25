Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata Banerjee says will file legal case against Amit Shah for his 'violent remarks'

The CM asserted that the BJP's 'forceful approach' would fail to resonate with Bengal's voters.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndiaMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us