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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata Banerjee says won't resign as CM: What happens next?

In the first step to form the new government, the incumbent CM has to tender his/her resignation.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjeechief ministerWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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