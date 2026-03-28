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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata blames BJP for Ram Navami violence, Shah alleges TMC’s support to infiltration a national security threat

The cops arrested over 30 people for pelting stones as well as for vandalising and setting ablaze roadside shops during the clash.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjeecommunal clashWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

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