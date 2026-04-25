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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata helping rich, not poor in Bengal, Modi doing same across country: Rahul Gandhi

"Wherever the PM goes, he spreads hatred and fear among people," the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha alleged.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:11 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 12:11 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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