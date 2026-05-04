West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata or Suvendu? Bhabanipur trends change at the drop of a hat

<p>While the BJP has taken a clear lead in the state of West Bengal with lead in over 100 seats, Mamata's seat of power and her home constituency of Bhabanipur seems to be giving it a thought on whom to pick as it it flips between the TMC chief and her aide turned bete noire Suvendu Adhikari. </p>.<p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-live-updates-a-change-of-guard-in-offing-or-will-bengal-pick-mamata-again-bjp-tmc-congress-mamata-modi-amit-shah-sir-election-commission-vote-counting-may-4-exit-polls-results-3989513">Track LIVE updates on West Bengal assembly poll results here</a></strong></em></p><p>When counting began, the TMC supremo was trailing BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata after the second round of counting on Monday, marking a dramatic reversal from her initial lead.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP leaders exude confidence about victory, says people voted for change.<p>As the third round of counting is underway, Banerjee seems to have taken a lead of 898 votes against Adhikari. </p><p>According to Election Commission data, Banerjee secured 9359 votes, while Adhikari polled 8461 votes. </p><p>Counting of votes for the 293 assembly constituencies in West Bengal was underway amid tight security arrangements.</p><p>The Bhabanipur contest is being closely watched as a prestige battle, with Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, positioning himself as the BJP's principal challenger to Banerjee.</p><p>With several rounds still to be counted, trends are expected to shift further as the day progresses.</p>