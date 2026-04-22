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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata's fort, Suvendu's clout & SIR effect: 15 seats to watch out for

Let's take a look at some of the prominent seats and candidates pitted against each other in them and how is likely to affect the results of the politically charged state.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:51 IST
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Bhabanipur

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Nandigram

Ballygunge

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Kolkata Port

Diamond Harbour

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Murshidabad

Jadavpur

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Kharagpur Sadar

Baharampur

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Mathabhanga (SC)

Panihati

Gaighata

Sandeshkhali

Asansol Dakshin

Bhangar

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Published 22 April 2026, 14:51 IST
BJPCPI(M)TMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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