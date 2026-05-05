<p>As soon as the results for the West Bengal assembly elections were announced and the BJP emerged as the winner, incidents of violence were reported from some parts of the state.</p><p>Another unusual incident that came to fore was Baharampur's MLA-elect Subrata Maitra tonsuring his head and performing libation, saying it was in memory of the BJP workers killed after the 2021 polls in West Bengal whose sacrifice propelled the party to power in the state.</p>.<p>Alleging that several BJP workers were "killed by TMC goons" following the 2021 state polls, Maitra said his party would always remember their sacrifice and struggle.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Election Commission recounts votes at Rajarhat New Town seat.<p>"I offered these prayers for the peace of those souls. Without their contribution, the BJP could not have come to power," he said.</p>.<p>Several BJP supporters and local leaders were present when the MLA-elect performed the ritual.</p>.<p>The BJP won 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC's 15-year rule as it was decimated to around 80 in the 294-strong Assembly. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>