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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | MLA-elect tonsures head, performs libation for BJP workers 'killed by TMC goons' in 2021

Alleging that several BJP workers were 'killed by TMC goons' following the 2021 state polls, Maitra said his party would always remember their sacrifice and struggle.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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