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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi biggest brand ambassador of Mamata govt: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

The restoration of peace in Jangalmahal remains one of the key achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government, the TMC national general secretary said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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