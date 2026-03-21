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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi biggest infiltrator': Mamata ups ante at Kolkata Eid congregation

The CM's remarks come amid an escalating political confrontation over the Election Commission's voter roll revision exercise.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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