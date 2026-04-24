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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi says phase-1 polling signals 'wave of change', BJP's victory

Nearly 92 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors turned up to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly polls on Thursday.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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