Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionswest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi's charisma prevalent throughout India': Madhya Pradesh minister Sarang as BJP surges ahead

New dimensions of development will now be established, the MP minister added.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 08:14 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCMadhya PradeshMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us