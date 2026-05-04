West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi's charisma prevalent throughout India': Madhya Pradesh minister Sarang as BJP surges ahead

<p>Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang said that the fear of Mamata Banerjee has now ended in West Bengal. He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charisma is prevalent throughout the country". Sarang's comments came after the ongoing counting of votes for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-live-updates-a-change-of-guard-in-offing-or-will-bengal-pick-mamata-again-bjp-tmc-congress-mamata-modi-amit-shah-sir-election-commission-vote-counting-may-4-exit-polls-results-3989513">Assembly elections in West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>The BJP was leading in 171 seats against the Trinamool Congress' 83 as counting progressed for 293 assembly segments in the eastern state where Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.</p><p>"Mamata Didi's fear has ended, Narendra Modi's trust has been restored...Modi's charisma is prevalent throughout the country. The lotus wave is sweeping the nation. The double-engine government will now be in place in both Bengal and Assam," the MP sports and youth welfare minister told reporters here.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Mood of Bengal suggests BJP's victory in polls, will return during oath-taking ceremony: PM Modi.<p>From today, Didi's rule is coming to an end and a BJP government is being formed, Sarang said while asserting that Bengal has a major political message for the country's politics.</p>.<p>New dimensions of development will now be established, the MP minister added.</p>.<p>Popular actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, told PTI Videos in Bhopal that his party's good showing in Assam was expected.</p>.<p>"The momentum in Assam was expected. The work of PM Modi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the policies of the BJP has led to this victory. Welfare for the poor and the empowerment of daughters are key factors behind this," he said.</p>.<p>In Assam, the ruling BJP was leading in 79 of 126 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 24 seats.</p>.<p>"Bengal, however, was a very challenging situation. Winning Bengal was extremely important. Today, Bengal will be free. It will breathe freely. Women will have greater freedom, and Hindus there will feel liberated. People will be able to openly say 'Jai Shri Ram' and celebrate Durga Puja peacefully and without fear," Kishan said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | RG Kar victim’s mother Ratna Debnath of BJP leading by over 5000 votes in Panihati.<p>People will witness development under PM Modi, the actor-politician said.</p>.<p>"Significant credit also goes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS, and all BJP workers, especially, those who have endured violence and loss in their families, yet continued to move forward carrying the BJP flag," he added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>