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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Motorbikes banned at night in Kolkata from April 27, no pillion during day

Motorbike movement will remain prohibited during night hours, barring cases such as medical emergencies or family exigencies.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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