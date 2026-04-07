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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Names of people belonging to Matua, minority communities deleted from post-SIR voter rolls: Mamata Banerjee

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commissionspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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