<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Tuesday said that names of people belonging to specific communities were deleted from the post-SIR voter rolls in the state.</p><p>Addressing a rally at Chakdaha in Nadia district, the Chief Minister said that the TMC will stand by those whose names were excluded from the voter rolls, after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> process.</p><p>According to the latest data by the Election Commission, nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in the state.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No clarity on number of voters deleted as EC publishes post-SIR supplementary list.<p>Banerjee also alleged that after her intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh cases under 'adjudication' had been restored.</p><p>She said, "Names were being removed from official records by targeting specific communities."</p><p>Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>