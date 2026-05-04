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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Nandigram rerun in Bhabanipur: Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee by over 15k votes

Five years ago, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal's Nandigram.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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