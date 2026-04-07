<p>With the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Assembly elections approaching, according to figures released by the Election Commission nearly 91 lakh names have been removed from the state’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). </p><p>The poll body, however, is yet to declare the final revised voter count after completing the exercise.</p><p>“The revision exercise has been carried out in a phased and transparent manner. District-wise data has now been placed in the public domain to ensure complete accountability," <em>PTI</em> reported, citing a senior EC official.</p><p>"Any further inclusion at this stage will be subject to legal provisions and directions, if any, from competent authorities," the official said.</p><p>Data published on February 28 showed that 63.66 lakh entries, about 8.3 per cent of the electorate, had been struck off since the SIR began in November last year, bringing down the voter base from roughly 7.66 crore to a little over 7.04 crore.</p><p>Out of this 7.04 crore, more than 60.06 lakh voters were classified as “under adjudication.”</p><p>Subsequent scrutiny by judicial officers led to the deletion of over 27.16 lakh names from this category, while more than 32.68 lakh were retained and included in the rolls, as per EC data.</p><p>In total, deletions since the start of the SIR process stand at around 90.83 lakh.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SIR in Bengal: Supplementary list of remaining voters to be published by tonight, SC told.<p>The official noted that data for 59.84 lakh out of the 60.06 lakh voters under adjudication has been made public, while 22,163 cases have been resolved but are pending e-signature.</p><p>“Once the pending procedural formalities, including e-signatures, are completed, there may be marginal changes in both deletion and inclusion figures,” the official said.</p><p>“There will be no further inclusion in the electoral roll at this stage. The list stands frozen as per law following the last date of nomination for the first phase,” a senior Election Commission official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>“Any change hereon will depend solely on fresh directions, if any, from the Supreme Court," he added.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>, which is currently hearing matters related to the SIR in West Bengal, is scheduled to take up the case again on April 13.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>