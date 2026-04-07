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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Nearly 91 lakh names deleted from electoral rolls after SIR exercise

The Supreme Court, which is currently hearing matters related to the SIR in West Bengal, is scheduled to take up the case again on April 13.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commissionspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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