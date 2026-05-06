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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | New BJP CM to take oath at Brigade Parade Ground on Tagore's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as many of the chief ministers of other states ruled by the BJP, will attend the ceremony.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsBJPKolkatabrigade parade groundcm oath-takingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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